BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,052 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of General Motors worth $40,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.