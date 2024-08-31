BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,242 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of American International Group worth $49,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in American International Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

