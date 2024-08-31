Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Christine J. Spadafor Sells 1,242 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.2 %

BYD stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

