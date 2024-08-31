Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $49.48 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,076 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

