Brendan T.N. Caldwell Buys 10,000 Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,500.00.

Urbana Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of URB stock opened at C$5.10 on Friday. Urbana Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.13 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market cap of C$51 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.35.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

