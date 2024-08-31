Brendan T.N. Caldwell Buys 10,000 Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,500.00.
Urbana Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of URB stock opened at C$5.10 on Friday. Urbana Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.13 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market cap of C$51 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.35.
Urbana Company Profile
