Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,140,241 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $46,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

