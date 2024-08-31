Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.20 and last traded at $160.78. 5,086,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 31,043,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.48. The firm has a market cap of $757.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

