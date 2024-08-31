Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,946 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,057,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 209,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,738 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,513,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,603,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

