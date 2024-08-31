Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,900,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,623,258 in the last three months. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $105.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

