Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,084 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 50,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 31,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

