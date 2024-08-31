Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Trading 4.9% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) rose 4.9% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $58.02 and last traded at $57.21. Approximately 636,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,457,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $38,700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.