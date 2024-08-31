Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 249,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 47,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

