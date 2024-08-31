Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

