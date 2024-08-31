Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

