Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 722,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CSIOF opened at $8.00 on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
