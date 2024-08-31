CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

CBZ stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

