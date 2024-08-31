Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $38,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,935,000 after buying an additional 55,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,639 shares of company stock worth $3,079,461 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $205.69 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.62.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

