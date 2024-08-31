CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1,692.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

CDW Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $225.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.62.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

