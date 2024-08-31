CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,239,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 3,776.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 681,747 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 493,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,103,000 after purchasing an additional 272,371 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

