Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.38 and last traded at $56.14. Approximately 2,111,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,035,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

