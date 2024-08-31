Christine Ezinga Buys 13,000 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,870.00.

Christine Ezinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,367.20.

On Thursday, June 6th, Christine Ezinga acquired 15,570 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,740.60.

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.96 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.51.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1298234 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile



Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

