Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $786,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Chubb by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $284.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.13. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $198.67 and a 52 week high of $284.49. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

