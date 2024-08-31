Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $70,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after acquiring an additional 87,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $284.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.13.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

