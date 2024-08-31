Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $145.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,759. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

