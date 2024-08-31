Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of JVA stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.