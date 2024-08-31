Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,912 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of COGT stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

COGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.