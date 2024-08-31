Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 600,004 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comcast by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

