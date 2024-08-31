Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

