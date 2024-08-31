Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 88,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,796,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $240.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

