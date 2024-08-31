Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Corteva by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.30 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

