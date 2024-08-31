Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $10,855,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 3,774,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.2 %
NASDAQ CRVS opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.