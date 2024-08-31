Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 482 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 602.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in MetLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $77.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

