Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Workday by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 532,172 shares of company stock valued at $118,034,332. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $263.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

