Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,648,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,215 shares of company stock valued at $88,496,208 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $934.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $761.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

