Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 398 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $95.51 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.