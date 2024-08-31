Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

