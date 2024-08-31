Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 322.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.4 %

WST opened at $313.63 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

