Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

