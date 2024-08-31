Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.77.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $343.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.79. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

