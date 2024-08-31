Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 45.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $251.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

