Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in DaVita by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,601 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,449. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $150.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $156.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

