Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,394 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Acuity Brands worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $68,686,000. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,901,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,188,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth $20,961,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $254.70 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.49 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.96 and a 200-day moving average of $251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.