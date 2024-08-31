Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 135.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLB opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.