Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 250,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 68.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

FirstService stock opened at $180.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $180.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

