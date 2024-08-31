Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,890 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. UBS Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

