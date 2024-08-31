Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $131.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $136.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

