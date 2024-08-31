Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 18,680 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,693.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,693 shares of company stock valued at $25,067,629 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

