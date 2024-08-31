Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 21,235 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 391.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

