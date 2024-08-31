Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 268 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,250,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

CHD stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

