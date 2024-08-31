Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

